Noida executive’s suicide: Police close case filed by wife against firm

Four months after a senior Genpact executive committed suicide following allegations of sexual harassment against him, police have closed the case filed by his wife against the company for allegedly driving him to suicide. An FIR under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) was filed against seven employees at the behest of Swarup Raj’s wife Kriti Srivastava.

Advertising

“We investigated the case thoroughly and found that the company had followed due process at all levels. It furnished details of suspension and said they had followed company rules and regulations with regard to such cases. After evidence and testimonies were looked at, it was found that the case does not stand,” said Munish Chauhan, SHO Surajpur. He added that the case was closed mid-April.

According to the complaint, Kriti had alleged that her husband was denied the “opportunity to be heard”. The company is responsible for “branding him a sexual offender” and “stripping him of his dignity” without looking into the “veracity of the allegations”, the family had alleged. It further claimed that the actions of the company had a direct bearing on his mental health, which pushed him to take the extreme step.

Raj was suspended on December 18, following which he committed suicide at his high-rise apartment in Sector 137. In his suicide note, he claimed he was innocent and that his reputation had been tarnished.

Advertising

Protesting the closure of the case, P K Ranjan, Raj’s father, said: “This is a miscarriage of justice. I will be filing a protest petition… There are many unanswered questions. For the longest time, we did not even know who the women who had accused him were…”

The company has maintained that due process was followed. “Genpact’s priority is to protect the dignity and privacy of everyone impacted,” it stated.