‘Exam solver’ gang busted by Noida Police; five arrested

The Noida Police has arrested five persons for allegedly running an operation through which they appeared for examinations after charging a hefty sum of money from the actual candidate. The accused, part of a “solver” gang, were identified as Anil Kumar, Lalit, Yashveer Singh, Rohit and Rakesh.

“Sector 58 Police busted a solver gang that would forge details of candidates to make one of their own give the exam. They were attempting to penetrate nearly all online exams through this fraud. We have recovered nearly 70 admit cards from the accused. Through questioning, we will be able to ascertain more details of their operation,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to the police, Yashveer was the ‘solver’ who would write the exams, while Lalit and Anil would mediator with the candidate. The two other accused, Rohit and Rakesh, handled the transactions, said the police. The gang charged candidates nearly Rs 5 lakh, of which the solver would be paid nearly Rs 60,000 for making the candidate pass.

The accused, hailing from Aligarh, have been operating for the past two or three years, and have bank accounts in Dubai and Singapore, the police said. Yashveer told the police he has appeared in nearly 10 examinations, including Navy Coast Guard, Central Airman Selection Board and HSSC, among others.

Since the UPTET paper leak, the Uttar Pradesh Police and Special Task Force have been making several arrests of gangs involved in examination frauds. As per officials, the accused are either involved in leaking papers or make their own associate appear for the exams.