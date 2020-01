A fire broke out at ESIC Hospital in Noida’s Sector 24 on Friday. A fire broke out at ESIC Hospital in Noida’s Sector 24 on Friday.

The blaze erupted at the basement of the seven-storey hospital building. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

All patients have been safely evacuated.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

