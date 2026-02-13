Empty car falls in open drain in Noida

The incident comes weeks after 27-year-old tech professional, Yuvraj Mehta, died after his car plunged into a water-filled underconstruction site near Noida's Sector 150. (Credits: Generated by Gemini)

A car fell into an uncovered drain in Noida’s Sector 70 on Thursday night, briefly triggering panic among residents. Police said no one was inside the car at the time of the incident.

The incident comes weeks after 27-year-old tech professional, Yuvraj Mehta, died after his car plunged into a water-filled underconstruction site near Noida’s Sector 150.

The incident took place at Basai village. Police said the car owner had parked the vehicle near an open drain and stepped away to purchase alcohol when the vehicle allegedly began to roll and slid into the drain.

Station House Officer of Noida Phase 3 police station, Puneet Singh, said the car had been parked without engaging the handbrake. “In the absence of the owner, the car slid into the open drain. Police reached the spot promptly, a crane was called, and the vehicle was recovered within 10 minutes,” he added.