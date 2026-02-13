Empty car falls in open drain in Noida

Police said the car owner had parked the vehicle near an open drain and stepped away to purchase alcohol when the vehicle allegedly began to roll and slid into the drain.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNoidaUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 08:45 PM IST
car accidentThe incident comes weeks after 27-year-old tech professional, Yuvraj Mehta, died after his car plunged into a water-filled underconstruction site near Noida's Sector 150. (Credits: Generated by Gemini)
Make us preferred source on Google

A car fell into an uncovered drain in Noida’s Sector 70 on Thursday night, briefly triggering panic among residents. Police said no one was inside the car at the time of the incident.

The incident comes weeks after 27-year-old tech professional, Yuvraj Mehta, died after his car plunged into a water-filled underconstruction site near Noida’s Sector 150.

The incident took place at Basai village. Police said the car owner had parked the vehicle near an open drain and stepped away to purchase alcohol when the vehicle allegedly began to roll and slid into the drain.

Station House Officer of Noida Phase 3 police station, Puneet Singh, said the car had been parked without engaging the handbrake. “In the absence of the owner, the car slid into the open drain. Police reached the spot promptly, a crane was called, and the vehicle was recovered within 10 minutes,” he added.

Residents, alarmed by the sight of the partially submerged vehicle, alerted the police.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh elections 2026,
Son of Bangladesh's former rulers set to be new PM as BNP sweeps polls
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Live Blog
Advertisement