‘They earn Rs 3-4 lakh, why can’t they hike our wages?’: Domestic workers protest outside posh Noida society

A day after factory workers took to the streets in Noida seeking a wage hike in the wake of rising prices, hundreds of domestic workers protested outside Cleo County in Sector 121 — they, too, demanded an increase in their salaries.

The women said their protest was spontaneous after a few of them gathered outside the residential society at 7 am on Tuesday. “We were talking about the videos we saw from yesterday’s protest on social media… After that, we realised that none of our wages had risen in the last few years either,” said Archana, one of the workers gathered there.

They said they were not aware that the government sets minimum wage limits for factory workers. “We were shocked to see that the government has set Rs 700 per day as the limit. Why don’t we come under that rule?” asked Rekha.