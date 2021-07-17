Noida DM part of Tokyo paralympics badminton squad

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Y will be representing India in the Tokyo Paralympics being held next month. Suhas was granted a bipartite quota in the men’s singles category of para-badminton by the Badminton World Federation.

The administrative officer will be part of a seven-member Indian delegation at the Paralympics in which para-badminton will be played for the first time in its history. Suhas has earlier won the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games and is a top-ranked shuttler.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Suhas said: “I feel lucky that my hard work has paid off. It is a matter of pride that I will be able to represent the country in the most prestigious sporting platform. It was difficult to manage time for practice, given the important responsibilities during the Covid crisis. But when you will it, you will find a way. I have been supported by people around me and I am looking forward to bringing laurels to the country.”

Suhas will be joining the team of top para shuttlers led by Pramod Bhagat and former para badminton world champion Manoj Sarkar.

“It is wonderful to have strong presence at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Indian para shuttlers are doing very well in international events including Asian Para Games and World Champio-nships. Now is the time to lead the show in the Paralympics. It’s great to have two shuttlers in each specific category which will boost our chance to win gold and silver,” said chief national para badminton coach Gaurav Khanna.