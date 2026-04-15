Blacklisting, scrapping licences: Noida admin sets tough rules for contractors after workers’ protest

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The Noida administration Tuesday evening stated that in case of ‘disruptive conduct’ or ‘violence’ by workers, their outsourcing agencies and contractors will also be held accountable.
“If any disruptive behavior is carried out by an outsourcing agency or its employees/workers, the agency will also be held responsible. Such agencies may be blacklisted, and action may be taken to cancel their licences,” said Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam.
This comes in the backdrop of a protest by thousands of workers in Noida on Monday demanding better wages, which turned violent, with demonstrations continuing into Tuesday. A total of 7 FIRs were registered while 396 people, including four women, were arrested.
A meeting of outsourcing agencies and contractors of various industrial units was held late Tuesday evening, where all contractors were told to ensure payment of prescribed wages as per government guidelines, and were also asked to train their workers in a manner that maintains discipline and peace.
Roopam said that industries, workers, and employers are complementary to each other. “Smooth functioning of industries safeguards employment opportunities, while stability of employers ensures the future of workers. If industrial activities are disrupted, it adversely affects all stakeholders as well as the overall development of the state,” she said.
The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday had increased wages of workers across categories as an interim measure. For Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, the interim monthly wages have been increased by 21%: Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers from the earlier Rs 11,313; Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers from 12,445; and from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868 for skilled workers.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Magistrate (Finance & Revenue) Atul Kumar, DD Factory Brijesh, officials of departments concerned, and contractors from various industrial units.
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