Blacklisting, scrapping licences: Noida admin sets tough rules for contractors after workers’ protest

Protests have been ongoing since the beginning of the year, even before the energy crisis deepened following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war.

The Noida administration Tuesday evening stated that in case of ‘disruptive conduct’ or ‘violence’ by workers, their outsourcing agencies and contractors will also be held accountable.

“If any disruptive behavior is carried out by an outsourcing agency or its employees/workers, the agency will also be held responsible. Such agencies may be blacklisted, and action may be taken to cancel their licences,” said Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam.

This comes in the backdrop of a protest by thousands of workers in Noida on Monday demanding better wages, which turned violent, with demonstrations continuing into Tuesday. A total of 7 FIRs were registered while 396 people, including four women, were arrested.