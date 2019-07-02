Noida: Digging a pit, four buried under sand, one dead

A 33-year-old labourer died and three others were injured Monday while they were digging a pit for a septic tank in Noida’s Sector 62. According to police, sand they had dug out for the pit collapsed on them.

The victim, Lakhan Pal, had been working at the site for a few months. The three injured — Ravindra, Veerpal and Rajkumar — were rushed to a hospital and discharged after treatment.

“We received information around 10 am of an accident at a construction site in Sector 62. It appears that a large part of the ground had been dug out and a pit was being constructed. At some point, the sand caved in, trapping the labourers. By the time they were rescued, one of the labourers had been injured fatally,” said an official from Sector 58 police station.

An eyewitness said there was little time for a rescue: “Construction was taking place at the farther end of the plot… There was huge commotion, but by the time anyone could realise what happened, they were already trapped.”

A commercial complex was being constructed at the site, police said, adding that no complaint has been received against the contractor or the plot owner.