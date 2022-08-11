scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Noida detective agency illegally sold over 1,000 call logs to customers in marital or family dispute cases: Police

The investigation also revealed that more than five private detective agencies in Delhi-Noida are offering similar services to their customers.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2022 11:39:45 am
The call logs were sold by the agency to customers seeking an "investigation" into marital or family disputes. (Representational image via Unsplash)

The investigation into a call detail records (CDR) procuring and selling racket in Delhi has revealed that a Noida-based private detective agency illegally obtained more than 1,000 call logs, the police said Thursday. The call logs were sold by the agency to customers seeking an “investigation” into marital or family disputes.

On Monday, the police arrested a field agent of the agency Pawan Kumar (22) for selling CDR for Rs 25,000. The Outernorth district team caught Kumar after a staff member posed as a decoy customer and pretended he needed the CDR of a man. The accused was caught with a pen drive and laptop with all the incriminating documents.

The initial probe in the case revealed that the private detective agency has been running for more than five years and obtained income tax documents, passport details, bank statements along with CDRs. Sources said that most of the customers are women and the agency deals with cases such as investigating marital disputes, family disputes, extra-marital affairs, background checks on families etc.

Deputy commissioner of police Brijendra Kumar Yadav (Outernorth) said: “There is a clear involvement of internet service providers and a government security agency. We cannot say if it is Delhi Police or any other state police. It could be a central agency as well. We are sure the accused were backed by someone who helped them get all the documents in an unauthorised manner.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

The investigation also revealed that more than five private detective agencies in Delhi-Noida are offering similar services to their customers. “The kingpin of this racket is on the run. We found other companies are also doing the same work. Raids are being conducted in and around Delhi to catch them,” said the officer.

More from Delhi

Talking about the operation of these companies, the investigating team said the accused advertised on Facebook groups and WhatsApp by sending messages about the work their detectives do. Mobile numbers and social media handles are now being examined, said the police.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 11:36:53 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement