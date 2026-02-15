In Noida, couple found dead with gunshot wounds in locked car, cops suspect suicide; kin claims man taunted over caste

Police identified the deceased as Sumit (32), a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, and Rekha (28), a resident of Salarpur in Sector 101, Noida.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readNoidaFeb 15, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Sumit (32) of Trilokpuri and Rekha (28) of Noida's Salarpur, who were found dead. (Photo by special arrangement)
A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a locked car in Noida’s Sector 107 on Saturday afternoon. Police said that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide.

A purported WhatsApp message, allegedly written by Sumit, said he was dying by suicide as Rekha had refused to marry him.

“I, Sumit, am going to kill myself and Rekha is responsible for it… She lived with me for 15 years and had promised to marry me… now she is going to marry someone else. That is why I am committing suicide… because Rekha has cheated me…,” the message read.

Sumit’s cousin, Sachin, said that Rekha’s family used to taunt Sumit over his caste. “They had been together for over 12 to 15 years.

It was Sumit who would drop her to the office and back home. Sumit had recently brought a flat or both of them as they wanted to stay together after marriage. He had also bought a car for her,” he said.

“But Rekha’s family had been taunting my brother over his caste,” Sachin added.

Car in which Sumit and Rekha were found dead. Express  Car in which Sumit and Rekha were found dead. (Express)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad said police received information about a suspiciously parked car near Dadri Road, close to pillar 84, under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station. When officers reached the spot, they found the vehicle was locked from inside.

“During inspection, the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside the car… They had gunshot injuries to the head. A pistol was found in the man’s hand,” Prasad said.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. But the exact sequence of events will be established after postmortem examination and forensic analysis,” added the DCP.

Sector 39 police Station House Officer, Dharamprakash Shukla, said, “The couple had been in a relationship for over 15 years and both their families knew about it… They had recently bought a house and both the families attended the house warming…”

“Last evening, a missing person’s complaint was filed at Sector 58 police station by Rekha’s family. A similar complaint was also filed by Sumit’s family at Mayur Vihar police station,” he added.

In the police complaint, Rekha’s family have alleged that she left her office in Sector 62 around 7 pm on Friday but did not reach home. “After receiving the complaint, we had started looking for her. On Saturday afternoon, we learnt about the two bodies. The prime cause of death is still not clear,” said Shukla, adding that police do not suspect any caste-related issues.

