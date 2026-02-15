In Noida, couple found dead with gunshot wounds in locked car, cops suspect suicide; kin claims man taunted over caste

Sumit (32) of Trilokpuri and Rekha (28) of Noida’s Salarpur, who were found dead. (Photo by special arrangement)

A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a locked car in Noida’s Sector 107 on Saturday afternoon. Police said that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide.

Police identified the deceased as Sumit (32), a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, and Rekha (28), a resident of Salarpur in Sector 101, Noida.

A purported WhatsApp message, allegedly written by Sumit, said he was dying by suicide as Rekha had refused to marry him.

“I, Sumit, am going to kill myself and Rekha is responsible for it… She lived with me for 15 years and had promised to marry me… now she is going to marry someone else. That is why I am committing suicide… because Rekha has cheated me…,” the message read.