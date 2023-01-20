scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Two held in Noida for firing at man after he ‘asked aunt to move out of house’

According to the police, Abhishek Kumar was returning from his office in Bisrakh to Surajpur when two unidentified men on motorbikes fired at him at the Rajesh Pilot Gol Chakkar

Officers said a lookout notice is being issued against the victim's aunt who allegedly planned the crime before leaving for Saudi Arabia. (Representational Photo)
Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested two men Wednesday for allegedly firing at an employee of an electronic firm on Tuesday evening, officers said. The victim, identified as Surajpur resident Abhishek Kumar, was rushed to hospital and is now out of danger, they added.

The accused have been identified as Jaywardhan, 28, and Amit, 26. According to the police, Abhishek was returning from his office in Bisrakh to Surajpur when two unidentified men on motorbikes fired at him at the Rajesh Pilot Gol Chakkar before fleeing. The police have recovered two pistols and a Pulsar bike allegedly used in the incident.

Officers said a lookout notice is being issued against the victim’s aunt who allegedly planned the crime before leaving for Saudi Arabia. ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said Thursday, “Abhishek’s aunt Anjali was living in his house, but the family did not like that many people unknown to them used to come with her. Anjali was asked to vacate the house. In revenge, she asked two people to shoot Abhishek. Anjali then flew to Saudi Arabia. We are issuing a lookout notice against her soon.”

Ecotech-3 police have registered a case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), besides sections 3, 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 10:44 IST
