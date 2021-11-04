Noida: Cousin arrested for murder of lawyer

A criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty on his head was arrested from Meerut for killing a lawyer in Noida.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sandeep Pilwan, allegedly killed his cousin Nishant Pilwan, an advocate, ten days ago. Sandeep was arrested in a joint operation by the Meerut Special Task Force (STF), Agra Unit, and Noida police on Wednesday, officials said.

The victim had gone to visit a relative in Ilahabas village last Monday to offer condolences. While on his way home, Nishant was shot at by a bike-borne assailant and was later declared brought dead by doctors when taken to a hospital. A complaint was filed at Phase 2 Police Station by the victim’s father.

The CCTV footage was scanned and a suspect was identified, along with the vehicle used.

The accused told the police that he had a dispute with Nishant over a piece of land. As per officials, Sandeep sold a part of the disputed property to someone else following which Nishant warned him of legal action. This led to Sandeep plotting the murder of Nishant, the police added.

A large protest was held by the Bar Assocation and locals of Sector 86 alleging lack of safety in the region. The accused was made to visit Sector 86 for the weapon recovery after the arrest in Meerut. During the process, the accused tried to escape by snatching a policeman’s gun and was injured when the cops returned fire.