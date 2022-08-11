scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Court rejects Shrikant Tyagi’s bail plea in assault case; to hear others on Aug 16

Tyagi was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday. He was on the run since Friday, when the FIR against him was registered for assaulting the woman.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 1:51:44 pm
Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting a woman, was arrested on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

A court in Noida has rejected the bail plea of Shrikant Tyagi, who allegedly abused and assaulted a woman during an argument in Grand Omaxe residential society last week.

The plea in other matters, including in the FIR related to impersonation and cheating, will be heard by the Surajpur court on August 16.

Also Read |9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety

Tyagi was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday. He was on the run since Friday, when the FIR against him was registered for assaulting the woman. Later, sections of criminal trespass, causing hurt, insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and criminal intimidation were added. On Sunday night, Noida police commissioner Alok Singh said that the Gangster Act would also be slapped on him.

Singh said Tyagi claimed he had got the “vidhayak” (MLA) sticker on one of his vehicles “through (former MLA) Swami Prasad Maurya”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Don't Miss |Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

Speaking to reporters in Kushinagar on Tuesday, Maurya denied he gave Tyagi the “vidhayak” sticker, and said he had not met him in the last four years. Maurya, a former BJP MLA, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the Assembly elections earlier this year. He lost the elections, and is currently a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

Noida police commissioner Singh said Tuesday that five cars—two Fortuners, two Safaris and a Honda Civic—under Tyagi’s and his wife’s name have been impounded. “The vehicles seized from the accused run in 001 UP 32 series. He bid for each number plate, and each cost around Rs 1,10,000.”

More from Delhi

“Tyagi’s driver also painted a UP government symbol on his car on his instructions.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 01:51:44 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened
Explained

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement