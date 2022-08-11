Court rejects Shrikant Tyagi’s bail plea in assault case; to hear others on Aug 16

A court in Noida has rejected the bail plea of Shrikant Tyagi, who allegedly abused and assaulted a woman during an argument in Grand Omaxe residential society last week.

The plea in other matters, including in the FIR related to impersonation and cheating, will be heard by the Surajpur court on August 16.

Tyagi was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday. He was on the run since Friday, when the FIR against him was registered for assaulting the woman. Later, sections of criminal trespass, causing hurt, insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and criminal intimidation were added. On Sunday night, Noida police commissioner Alok Singh said that the Gangster Act would also be slapped on him.

Singh said Tyagi claimed he had got the “vidhayak” (MLA) sticker on one of his vehicles “through (former MLA) Swami Prasad Maurya”.

Speaking to reporters in Kushinagar on Tuesday, Maurya denied he gave Tyagi the “vidhayak” sticker, and said he had not met him in the last four years. Maurya, a former BJP MLA, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the Assembly elections earlier this year. He lost the elections, and is currently a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

Noida police commissioner Singh said Tuesday that five cars—two Fortuners, two Safaris and a Honda Civic—under Tyagi’s and his wife’s name have been impounded. “The vehicles seized from the accused run in 001 UP 32 series. He bid for each number plate, and each cost around Rs 1,10,000.”

“Tyagi’s driver also painted a UP government symbol on his car on his instructions.”