Noida court grants bail to woman arrested for ‘assaulting’ security guard

A woman resident of Noida’s Jaypee Greens Wishtown who was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the society’s security guard and assaulting one of them on August 21 was granted bail Wednesday.

Bhaavya Roy, a lawyer working with a prominent law firm in the Capital, in a purported video clip, which went viral on social media, can allegedly be seen shouting at a guard near the society’s gates Saturday, using abusive language. Roy was sent to 14-day judicial custody Sunday and was sent to Luksar jail in Noida.

Ashutosh Dwivedi Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), said, “The accused’s bail application was listed today before Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court which was granted. However, the accused is yet to furnish her bail bond and will be released once she files it.”

After the incident, the security guard, Anoop Kumar, filed a complaint at Sector 126 police station. Noida Police said in a statement: “A video went viral on social media in which a woman is seen behaving indecently with a security guard at Jaypee Greens Wishtown society which falls under Sector 126 police station. Noida Police has taken cognisance of the video and sector 126 police have registered a case against the woman (Bhaavya Roy) under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation).”

“The woman has been taken into police custody and further investigation is underway,” the statement added.