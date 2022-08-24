scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Noida court grants bail to woman arrested for ‘assaulting’ security guard

Bhaavya Roy, a lawyer, in a purported video clip, can allegedly be seen shouting at a guard near the society’s gates, using abusive language. Roy was sent to 14-day judicial custody Sunday and was sent to Luksar jail in Noida.

Bhaavya Roy was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday. (File Photo)

A woman resident of Noida’s Jaypee Greens Wishtown who was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the society’s security guard and assaulting one of them on August 21 was granted bail Wednesday.

Bhaavya Roy, a lawyer working with a prominent law firm in the Capital, in a purported video clip, which went viral on social media, can allegedly be seen shouting at a guard near the society’s gates Saturday, using abusive language. Roy was sent to 14-day judicial custody Sunday and was sent to Luksar jail in Noida.

Ashutosh Dwivedi Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), said, “The accused’s bail application was listed today before Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court which was granted. However, the accused is yet to furnish her bail bond and will be released once she files it.”

After the incident, the security guard, Anoop Kumar, filed a complaint at Sector 126 police station. Noida Police said in a statement: “A video went viral on social media in which a woman is seen behaving indecently with a security guard at Jaypee Greens Wishtown society which falls under Sector 126 police station. Noida Police has taken cognisance of the video and sector 126 police have registered a case against the woman (Bhaavya Roy) under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
More from Delhi

“The woman has been taken into police custody and further investigation is underway,” the statement added.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 09:29:10 pm
Next Story

Vijay Deverakonda owes Liger to his loyal fans

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’

Premium
PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement