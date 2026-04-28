Noida court denies anticipatory bail to former GBU registrar in Rs 5 crore fraud case

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A Noida court on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail plea by the former registrar of Gautam Buddha Nagar University (GBU) in connection with a case where he is accused of fraud to the tune of Rs 5 crore.
Additional Session Judge Abhishek Pandey rejected the plea by Dr Vishwas Tripathi, against whom the police have slapped charges including criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to the police, the modus operandi allegedly involved accounts staff and outsourced data-entry employees generating fake UPI transaction IDs or receipts after which these entries were uploaded on the university system to show compliance, but the money was never deposited in the university’s official accounts.
“Perused the case diary and other material documents available on record. On perusal of case diary, it appears that accused along with other co-accused persons committed offences of criminal breach of trust, forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy and embezzlement …the offences are very serious in nature,” the court said.
Tripathi became the Registrar in December 2020 and functioned as Chief Administrative Officer and Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO), controlling the Accounts and Finance Department that required him to monitor university funds. “During internal reconciliation for FY 2024-25 initiated in April 2025, it was found that over Rs 5 crore collected as student fees was recorded in the fee collection software but was absent from official bank accounts,” the FIR filed in the case states.
According to the university’s complaint on the basis of which the FIR was registered, “Tripathi is alleged to have been an active conspirator who failed to verify bank reconciliations, thereby facilitating continued embezzlement. He also had control over CCTV systems in the accounts office but allegedly did not provide footage despite repeated requests by the Fact-Finding Committee, which had issued three written reminders, but he did not respond which raised suspicion of suppression or tampering of evidence.”
It is further alleged that financial statements prepared during this period were based on fabricated data, misleading the university and causing losses.
“The embezzlement detected so far exceeds Rs 5 crore and primarily relates to FY 2024-25, but the actual amount could be higher as reconciliations for the past five years were not conducted,” it read.
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