Noida court denies anticipatory bail to former GBU registrar in Rs 5 crore fraud case

Tripathi became the Registrar in December 2020 and functioned as Chief Administrative Officer and Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO), controlling the Accounts and Finance Department that required him to monitor university funds.

A Noida court on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail plea by the former registrar of Gautam Buddha Nagar University (GBU) in connection with a case where he is accused of fraud to the tune of Rs 5 crore.

Additional Session Judge Abhishek Pandey rejected the plea by Dr Vishwas Tripathi, against whom the police have slapped charges including criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the police, the modus operandi allegedly involved accounts staff and outsourced data-entry employees generating fake UPI transaction IDs or receipts after which these entries were uploaded on the university system to show compliance, but the money was never deposited in the university’s official accounts.