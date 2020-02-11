Noida: Couple held for ‘killing B.Tech student over blackmail’

A couple was arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police Monday for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old B.Tech student. (Representational Image) A couple was arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police Monday for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old B.Tech student. (Representational Image)

A couple was arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police Monday for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old B.Tech student in Jewar. The accused have been identified as Lakhpat and Suman. They told police that the victim, Vikas Sharma, was allegedly blackmailing Suman, so they decided to kill him.

“Three days ago, Vikas’s body was found outside his residence in Jewar’s Mangrauli. The body was sent for a post-mortem. The report highlighted signs of strangulation and it was found that he was choked to death. During investigation, we zeroed in on the couple who admitted to killing him. The two have been sent to judicial custody,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP, Greater Noida.

According to police, the victim’s call detail records was accessed which showed he had multiple conversations with Suman. The couple and the victim lived in the same village.

When Lakhpat was questioned, he told police that Vikas had been blackmailing Suman which forced them to plan his murder.

On Friday, police said the accused called Vikas to their residence and allegedly strangled him with a dupatta. They then dumped his body in a ditch outside his house and fled.

Vikas’s family initially suspected he had been electrocuted due to absence of visible injuries.

“Lakhpat was a relative and he tricked my brother into meeting them… We feel there is more to than what meets the eye. My brother was blackmailed…,” alleged his brother, Vishnu.

Vikas was a fourth-year civil engineering student at GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management.

