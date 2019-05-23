Noida couple found dead in high-rise apartment

A man and a woman were found dead in a high-rise apartment in Noida’s Sector 99 Wednesday. Police said the couple, identified as Sheeshpal Tyagi and Renu, had been living in the apartment for the past three years.

“We were informed by neighbours that foul smell was coming from one of the flats in Supreme Tower, Sector 99. When a police team broke open the door, they found Sheeshpal hanging from a ceiling fan, while Renu was lying on the floor. Prima-facie, there doesn’t seem to be any external involvement in their deaths. Further investigation is pending,” said Dr Kaustubh, Circle Officer, City 1st.

Police added that the keys were found inside the house and the door was locked, which has ruled out any break in. According to police, the bodies appeared to have been lying in the house for the past two-three days. Guards in the locality told police that the couple were last seen entering the locality on Saturday, after which they were not spotted.

Police said the couple originally hailed from Delhi.

Sheeshpal was involved in real estate business and would carry out property-related dealings. During preliminary investigation, police found that some of his dealings had not been financially fruitful. “We cannot ascertain whether the woman was murdered and the man killed himself later. We are waiting for the post-mortem report for further clarity,” said CO Kaustubh.