Noida couple, children found dead: Police book three family members for abetment to suicide

A day after a couple and their three children were found dead at their home in a village in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area on Saturday morning, the police registered an FIR against three family members, alleging abetment to suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh, 37; his wife, Lalita, 35; their sons, Laddu, 11, and Sakshat, 3; and their daughter, Mishti, 7. The incident occurred in Nagla Shri Padam village, the police said. Earlier, the police had said that food poisoning was a possible cause of death.

According to a family member, the family had also drunk tea before going to sleep. They were found dead the following morning. The police are awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports. Food samples have been collected for examination to determine the exact cause of death, the police said.