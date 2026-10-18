Noida couple, children found dead: Police book three family members for abetment to suicide

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A day after a couple and their three children were found dead at their home in a village in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area on Saturday morning, the police registered an FIR against three family members, alleging abetment to suicide.
The deceased have been identified as Mahesh, 37; his wife, Lalita, 35; their sons, Laddu, 11, and Sakshat, 3; and their daughter, Mishti, 7. The incident occurred in Nagla Shri Padam village, the police said. Earlier, the police had said that food poisoning was a possible cause of death.
According to a family member, the family had also drunk tea before going to sleep. They were found dead the following morning. The police are awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports. Food samples have been collected for examination to determine the exact cause of death, the police said.
Elaborating on the latest developments in the investigation, the police said a complaint was filed late at night by Lalita’s brother, Akaash, against the three accused: Mahesh’s brother-in-law, Shekhar, 50; his sister, Sunita, 45, Shekhar’s wife; and Sapna, 32. All three are residents of Delhi and have been taken into custody.
“During the investigation, an audio recording made by Mahesh was found on his phone. He had sent the recording to himself from another phone, in which he accused the three of being responsible for the entire incident,” a senior police official said.
The police official said that, based on information gathered from neighbours and relatives, Mahesh’s sister, Sunita, a resident of Shalimar Bagh in Delhi, had allegedly influenced their mother, Chandravati, to transfer the house where Mahesh lived with their mother into Sunita’s name. “After learning about this, Mahesh had reportedly become very distressed,” the police official said.
“We analysed CCTV footage from outside the house, and nobody was seen entering or leaving it during the night after the family returned from the fair,” an officer said, adding that doctors had preserved the viscera of all five deceased, which would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.
According to Lalita’s cousin, Sonu, who works as an e-rickshaw driver, Mahesh mostly worked as a daily-wage labourer and occasionally as a delivery partner for online platforms. “He used to run a shop, but it was later shut down,” Sonu said while standing outside the mortuary in Sector 94, Noida, on Saturday.
Sonu said the family had returned from a fair the previous night and that, on Saturday morning, one of Laddu’s school friends had called out to them from outside the house.
“When nobody responded despite repeated calls, he climbed the wall and entered the house, as the roof was open. He managed to open the main door and called the neighbours, saying that nobody in the family was opening the room’s door. When they opened it, all five bodies were found stiff,” he said.