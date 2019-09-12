Noida: Cop booked over techie’s death during checking

A traffic constable has been booked in connection with the death of a software engineer who died of a heart attack during police checking Sunday.

Advertising

Gaurav Sharma (35) was stopped by a constable for a traffic violation, shortly after which he collapsed, said police.

“An FIR has been filed under IPC section 304 (A) (death by negligence) against an unknown constable in connection with the incident. The family has written to us saying the policeman could have saved Gaurav’s life since he collapsed in front of him. We are investigating the case,” said Shloka Kumar, SP City.

Gaurav’s family alleged that on Sunday, the traffic personnel hit their car with sticks to stop it, and misbehaved with Gaurav and his parents.

Advertising

As Gaurav stepped out, he collapsed. He was later declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

“The policeman disappeared as Gaurav collapsed. We don’t want something like this happening to anybody,” claimed Vaibhav, Gaurav’s brother. Police are also conducting an enquiry into the conduct of the traffic constable during the incident.