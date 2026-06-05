Video | Fire breaks out in Noida apartment complex

A fire broke out in an apartment complex in Ivy County Noida's Sector 75, on Friday.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 5, 2026 08:45 AM IST
Fire broke in Noida apartment complex.Fire broke in Noida apartment complex. (Screengrab from video)
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A fire broke out at Ivy County apartment complex in Noida Sector 75, on Friday. Visuals have surfaced on social media showing thick smoke billowing from the building. A resident appealed for help in a post shared on X.

This comes about a month after a blaze at an apartment complex in Indirapuram gutted 14 flats worth crores.

(This is a developing story)

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