Video | Fire breaks out in Noida apartment complex

A fire broke out at Ivy County apartment complex in Noida Sector 75, on Friday. Visuals have surfaced on social media showing thick smoke billowing from the building. A resident appealed for help in a post shared on X.

@republic @aajtak SOS

There is a fire in sector 75 Ivy County Please help pic.twitter.com/Ed1kxU1WLK — Abhishek Seth (@abhseth) June 5, 2026

This comes about a month after a blaze at an apartment complex in Indirapuram gutted 14 flats worth crores.

(This is a developing story)