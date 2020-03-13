Noida: Co-director of firm opens fire at meeting, kills one, shoots self

Pradeep then shot himself using the same gun. (Representational Image) Pradeep then shot himself using the same gun. (Representational Image)

A meeting at a cable manufacturing company took a violent turn when the co-director allegedly shot dead a senior official and injured another official — before killing himself. The incident took place in Greater Noida’s Badalpur on Thursday.

Police said the three directors, Pradeep Agarwal, Naresh Gupta and Rakesh Jain, had gathered at the office to discuss finances. Officials said no one was present in the office besides the three.

Police said an argument over an old transaction broke out around 2.30 pm and Pradeep allegedly pulled out his licensed gun and fired at Naresh multiple times. Rakesh ran towards the door and sustained injuries after a bullet grazed him, an official said. Pradeep then shot himself using the same gun.

While Naresh and Pradeep were declared dead on arrival when rushed to the nearest hospital, Rakesh is under observation in the ICU.

“Police received information that a firing had taken place on the official premises of UP Telelinks Ltd. Senior officers of Badalpur police station reached the spot. Prima-facie, the motive appears to be financial in nature. Further probe is pending,” said Harish Chander, DCP (Central) Noida.

The company, founded in 1984, manufactures wires, harness, cable assemblies and battery-operated vehicles. It has two manufacturing plants in Ghaziabad and Rudrapur, and a registered office in Delhi.

The three directors, all in their early fifties, had been working in the same company for several years and had moved up the ranks, sources said.

Police said Naresh and the accused allegedly had a long-standing rivalry following irregular financial transactions.

Rakesh, who is undergoing treatment, claimed: “Naresh and Pradeep had an old enmity regarding some money problems. They had been partners before. The three of us were present in the meeting, and Pradeep had brought the gun.”

