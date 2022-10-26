scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Noida police inspect preparations for Chhath Puja, urge devotees to avoid deep water

The police said they have directed divers to be prepared for possible rescue efforts and arranged for barricades to control the crowds.

In the lead-up to the Chhath Puja celebrations after Diwali, senior Gautam Buddh Nagar police officers inspected ghats near the Okhla Barrage. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav for representation)

In the lead-up to the Chhath Puja celebrations after Diwali, senior Gautam Buddh Nagar police officers, including Commissioner Alok Singh as well as staff from the Sector 126 police station, inspected ghats near the Okhla Barrage.

The police urged devotees to avoid deep water for safety reasons while taking a holy dip. The police said they have directed divers to be prepared for possible rescue efforts and arranged for barricades to control the crowds.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said, “more than 60,000 people are expected to come to the Okhla Barrage area for the puja celebrations. Relevant authorities will clear bushes along the road. Boats have also been checked.”

The ADCP also noted that the level of water was high in the Yamuna and the gates would remain closed so as to regulate the water level and allow the devotees to conduct the puja without issues.

Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to the Sun God, is scheduled for four days from October 28 to 31.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 10:48:24 am
