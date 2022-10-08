scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Noida CEO flags off cleanliness drive, stresses pollution mitigation steps

Speaking at the meeting, the CEO said, “Every week, we can have a meeting of officials and locals, with another meeting the next week to monitor progress to deal with short-term issues. For longer-term issues, a progress report can be sent."

In a Saturday morning meeting with residents at Swarn Nagri Sector in Greater Noida, Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari began the “Safaigiri Abhiyan” cleanliness drive while also receiving suggestions from the local RWA.

The CEO also urged residents to begin waste segregation in line with the campaign, while also suggesting that biodegradable waste be composted at home and used in vegetable gardens. She also suggested that along with waste collection at the authority level, a more effective model could be RWA-led decentralisation of waste management, by disposing of and processing waste within the sector. She directed that residents visit Noida’s Sector 47 to get an idea of how this could be done.

Meanwhile, with the winter season and Diwali approaching, the CEO instructed that under-construction buildings be properly covered, sprinklers and anti-smog guns are installed in dusty areas, along with a pollution helpline.

She added, “If a small waste processing plant is set up and managed by residents in the sector, the Authority can allot land for it. The cleanliness drive should not be limited only to the various sectors, but should also be implemented in village and industrial areas.”

RWA members also handed over a written request for several facilities in the sector including high mast lighting and a community centre.

After her appointment as GNIDA CEO in addition to Noida, CEO Ritu Maheshwari had previously stated that a priority in Greater Noida would be sanitation and municipal services.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 06:38:10 pm
