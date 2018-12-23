Noida: Call centre scam may extend to China, Dubai, says Police

A day after 126 people were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in Noida, police say the money trail allegedly runs across many countries. “It appears the money coupons were encashed by others, since the call centre employees were merely facilitating the extortion. We are trying to ascertain the mastermind, who could have been running the operation from a different country,” said SSP (Gautam Budh Nagar) Dr Ajay Pal Sharma.

The call centre operated for two years in Gurgaon, and seven months in Noida. “They would rent a place, run operations for a few months and disappear briefly,” said the SSP.

The call centre employees pretended to be officials from various US government agencies, including the Social Security Department, and would concoct threats to US nationals. They would extort up to $35,000 per night from US citizens, and each executive was offered a 1% cut from his transaction.

Narendra Pahuja and Jimmy Asija have been identified as alleged operation heads in Noida. “Prima facie it appears that people from China and Dubai could also be involved,” the SSP said.

The accused hired a huge staff from the Northeast for fluency in English, police said, adding that they have recovered documents from a prominent coaching centre and are probing its role.

Police said hiring was done by publishing ads on various job portals. The applicants were initially given false information about their roles and later provided details of the actual operation.

Noida Police have also reached out to the FBI in the US to obtain victim testimonies.