Noida: Cab driver arrested for killing passenger, stealing his belongings

A cab driver was arrested by the Noida police on Thursday for allegedly killing a passenger and stealing his belongings two months ago.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar, killed the victim Utkarsh Singh by pushing him in front of a moving vehicle at Yamuna Expressway on November 7, said the police.

Utkarsh, an Indirapuram-based engineer, hailed the accused’s cab from Mathura to Indirapuram, said the police. Rakesh Kumar stopped the car near Jewar Toll Plaza citing a technical problem, added the police.

Both got down from the car as Rakesh Kumar pretended to fix a part. The accused then pushed the victim onto the main road and fled with his belongings, said the police. The victim was hit by a car coming at high speed and sustained fatal injuries before he died during treatment at Kailash hospital later.

An FIR for murder was filed against an unknown accused at the Dankaur police station. Rakesh Kumar was traced and arrested from near the Galgotia crossing and several stolen bags were recovered. The accused hails from Bulandshahr and was residing in Indirapuram.