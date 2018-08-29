Noida: Bus overturns near Dadri toll plaza, 1 dead

A bus travelling on GT Road overturned near the toll plaza at Dadri on Tuesday morning, leaving one dead and seven injured. Police said the accident possibly took place because the driver —who fled after the incident— fell asleep while driving. “The accident took place around 5.30 am. The bus overturned entirely. One person died at the spot” said SHO, Dadri, Ram Sen Singh.

“Both the driver and the conductor fled from the scene after the accident, ” he said, adding that an FIR has been registered against the driver for causing death by negligence.

