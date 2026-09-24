‘Have you seen her? This is her picture’: Families search for loved ones after Noida bus fire

Relatives outside the mortuary in Noida Sector 94, waiting to identify the bodies of those killed in a bus fire, Thursday. Nine people were killed in the blaze. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Nancy Gupta had been sitting on a stone slab outside the post-mortem house in Noida’s Sector 94 for nine hours, her head resting between her folded legs, her eyes closing from exhaustion.

She has been trying to reach her mother, Saroj Gupta, 52, and cousin, Mayank Gupta, 28, since 7 am on Thursday.

They were travelling in an AC sleeper bus, going from Delhi to Mahoba, which caught fire around 11 pm on the Yamuna Expressway. Nine people were killed.

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The family had come to Noida three days ago to celebrate the first birthday of Nancy’s sister’s daughter, who lives here. Her mother and cousin were on their way back to Rath, a town in Uttar Pradesh.