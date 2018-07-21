Noida buildings collapse: Rescue operatios winding down, illegal buildings in vicinity face crackdown

After a three-day search operation, NDRF personnel wrapped up on Friday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) After a three-day search operation, NDRF personnel wrapped up on Friday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

As the NDRF’s three-day-long rescue operation at the building collapse site in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village wrapped up on Friday evening, focus turned to the district administration and authorities, which scurried to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

“Our first step was rescue. The second was fixing responsibility for the lapse, and the third is to come up with a well thought out plan of action for the future,” said Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

The authority Wednesday had formed an internal committee to provide recommendations on cases of illegal and unauthorised construction, Sharma said.

In an order on the formation of this committee, Sharma said, “On July 17, 2018, two buildings collapsed in Shahberi. Prima facie, it is clear that layout plans of these buildings were neither approved by GNIDA nor permission was sought. These plans were not submitted in the Authority for approval. For stopping… unauthorised construction in GNIDA area, and to ensure that such incidents do not take place in future, a committee has been formed under ACEO Bal Krishna Tripathi.”

The order further said that the committee will evaluate guidelines and assess geographical conditions to provide recommendations on how such incidents can be prevented. In the adjoining Noida area, the government agency concerned, Noida Authority, also swung into action on the issue of unauthorised construction.

“Thirteen people have been booked for illegally constructing multi-storey buildings. These building plans were not submitted for approval. The matter came to light during inspection of areas under sectors 20 and 24 police stations,” said a senior Noida Authority official.

The action taken by the two authorities comes after strict directions were issued from UP’s Department of Industrial Development. In an official statement on Friday, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh elaborated on the Department’s orders: “Taking cognizance of the July 17 incident, the

Principal Secretary, Industrial Development, UP, has directed the Chief Executive Officer, Greater Noida and District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, to take effective action and ensure that such unauthorised construction does not take place.

“It was also said that if such cases come to light, then it should be seen as facts against the official responsible for that area. Action against official responsible should be taken, and it should be ensured that such incidents are not repeated in the future.”

