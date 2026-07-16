Noida building fire: The dos and don’ts of charging EVs at housing complexes

Aans Chaudhary (30), who lived on the first floor of the building for the last six years and paid a monthly rent of Rs 9,000, sat on a nearby stone slab with soot covering his hands and clothes.

The fire in the Noida residential building, allegedly triggered while an electric two-wheeler was being charged, has once again raised concerns over the safety of EV charging points in homes and residential complexes.

Those related to the industry maintained that to ensure such situations do not arise, before buying an electric vehicle, owners should ask the retailer about the vehicle’s charging requirements and ensure that their home’s electricity connection and sanctioned load are adequate for the charger that will be installed.

Genesia Rodrigue, Senior Manager (Public Policy) at EV charging startup Kazam, said homeowners should ensure that chargers are installed by trained technicians and connected through a dedicated electrical circuit instead of sharing power with other high-load appliances.