Noida: Contractor arrested a day after boy killed in building collapse

A day after a child died when a portion of a building collapsed in Noida’s Nithari, police arrested the contractor who was carrying out repairs inside the structure.

On Monday, the parapet of an old apartment gave way, killing 10-year-old Luv who was passing through the lane.

“We arrested the contractor Moinuddin and one Sonu. The house owner, who is also named in the FIR, is absconding. The contractor is accused of neglecting safety standards while carrying out demolition work, which resulted in the damage to property and life,” said Manoj Pant, Station House Officer (Sector 20).

Police said an FIR had been filed under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct while pulling down buildings) and 304-A (death due to negligence).

Eyewitnesses claimed demolition was being carried out for the last three months. “The owner vacated the house three months ago as it had become old. The contractor was carrying out demolition without demarcating the area. It put everyone who crossed the lane at risk,” said Ashu, a resident.