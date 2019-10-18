Noida: Boy stabs 21-year-old woman, then commits suicide

A day after a 16-year-old boy committed suicide after allegedly stabbing a woman in a Noida residential society, police are examining call detail records to ascertain the motive. On Thursday evening, the boy, who lives in a residential society, entered the 21-year-old woman’s house in the adjacent block.

After a few minutes, the boy jumped to death from her eighth-floor home, while the woman crawled out of the house with multiple stab wounds, police said.

“The woman is receiving treatment in a private hospital. She told police the boy came to invite her for a birthday party but later started attacking her with a knife. He then locked himself in a room and jumped from the balcony. She crawled out of her home, screaming, and was noticed by a neighbour, who happened to be a nurse. We are investigating the motive,” said Navneet Jaiswal, SP (City), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police said the mobile phones of both the boy and the woman have been seized. An initial examination suggested that they were in touch over call and message.

At the time of the incident, the mothers of both the boy and the woman had gone for Karwa Chauth celebrations.

The woman will undergo surgery on Friday.

The woman, police said, is an engineering student at a Ghaziabad college while the boy was also preparing for engineering entrance examinations. “He mostly kept to himself. Their families knew each other well,” said a neighbour.