Noida: Boy peeps out of school bus, dies after head hits pillar

A Class III student died after he peeped out of the window of his school bus and allegedly hit his head against a pillar in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning. According to police, the victim has been identified as Anurag Bharadwaj (11) who lived with his parents in Modinagar.

While police are ascertaining the sequence of events, the boy’s family has registered a complaint alleging murder against school authorities. Based on the family’s complaint, police have filed an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) against the bus driver and school authorities including the principal.

“We received information that a minor died while on his way to school on Wednesday morning. It appears that he had put his head out and came in contact with a structure. The family has alleged murder on part of the bus driver and school authorities. We are investigating the case,” said an officer from Modi Nagar police station.

As per police, the bus picked up the boy at 7 am. Eyewitnesses said that the child felt unwell and put his head out to get some air just as the bus took a turn, and he hit his head against a pillar. Anurag was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The driver is absconding, said police. The family has alleged that the school withheld information about the incident and he died due to direct negligence of school authorities.