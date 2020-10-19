Noida: 10-year-old boy found dead at Sector 73 construction site

According to police, the minor had been missing for the past week.

A 10-year-old boy was found dead in an under construction site in Noida’s Sector 73 on Sunday.

According to police, the minor had been missing for the past week. His body has been sent for post mortem to determine the cause of death, police said.

“We received information from a local that a boy’s body was found amidst rubble in an under construction house in Sarfabad… Once we ascertain the cause of death, we can investigate accordingly,” said an official from Sector 49 police station.

