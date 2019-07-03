Noida: Body of 19-year-old found stuck between two buildings

The body of a 19-year-old domestic help was found stuck between two towers of a building in Noida’s Sector 76 Tuesday, said police.

The woman, identified as Sonamuni, was found on the 12th floor of Amrapali Silicon City in a narrow passage between two buildings.

“The victim hailed from Bihar and had been working as domestic help with a family. The National Disaster Response Force had to be called in to retrieve the body. At this point, we cannot confirm whether it was a murder or suicide. We will confirm once the post-mortem report is out. Investigation is underway,” said Ajay Aggarwal, SHO Sector 49.

According to NDRF officials, the teams had to use ropes and cutters to pull the body out. A hole had to be made in the wall, added officials.

According to police, the woman had allegedly gone missing a few days ago.

Police said that her employers claimed they visited the woman’s parents and asked them to file a missing person complaint, but they allegedly refused and asked them to wait for two days.

Police said the woman’s employers live on the 18th floor of the same building and hail from Bihar as well.

Police said they are questioning residents to ascertain the sequence of events, adding that investigation is pending.