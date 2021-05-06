Noida begins oxygen refilling bank for RWAs

Family members of Covid patients wait to refill their oxygen cylinders at Bhogal in New Delhi (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

The Noida Authority has started an oxygen refilling bank to facilitate oxygen supply to resident welfare associations.

According to authority officials, the RWAs that have set up L1 facilities will provide empty cylinders at the Sector 93 B Community Centre which will be replenished with oxygen.

The authority order stated that no individual or group will be given filled oxygen cylinders and that the facility is meant for refilling.

The empty cylinders will be given to the centre between 3 pm and 6 pm and they will be returned the next day during 8-11 am.

The attempt has been made to ensure adequate oxygen supply reducing the scope of black market operators.