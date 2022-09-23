Noida authority to build heliport and habitat centre on PPP mode

The Noida Authority is planning to construct a heliport and a habitat centre through a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), officials announced on Friday.

This comes two months after the original tender for the heliport was cancelled. The Noida Authority is speaking to stakeholders regarding their suggestions for a Public Private Partnership (PPP), officials said.

The original bid by a lone bidder was cancelled after some deficiencies were highlighted by the consultant RITES.

The heliport, which is being constructed to provide connectivity to nearby religious sites, is to be spread over an area of 9.3 acres in Noida’s Sector 151, with the ability to land three helicopters at once. It can also accommodate Mi-172 helicopters, officials said.

According to a Noida Authority official, “In the original online call for tenders, only a single bid was received, who was later turned down due to some documentation issues. After the original tender was cancelled, suggestions were sought and six stakeholders are now giving their inputs and suggestions for the new tender, with topics such as construction time being discussed.”

According to Noida ACEO Manavendra Singh, “The project value is at around Rs 43 crore, with the land value at about Rs 23 crore.”

Meanwhile, another project, the Noida Habitat and Convention centre in Sector 94, intended to promote art and culture, will also be built using a PPP model.

However, that initiative is still in its infancy, with officials stating that while an architect and consultant have been hired for the planning stages, the tender is not ready.