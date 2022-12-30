Noida Authority to allot 340 more houses, nix fee for plot transfer to siblings

In recent meetings, the Noida Authority has decided to allot 340 more houses in Noida, reduce fees for the transfer of plots to family members, and provide a limited amnesty for outstanding water bills of allottees.

The houses will be allotted in the low-income, medium-income and high-income categories. The low-income category houses will be allotted via a lucky draw, while the rest will be allotted via an e-auction. These houses will be located in sectors 52, 62, 71, 99, 118 and 135.

Meanwhile, officials with the Noida Authority have stated that rules regarding the fee for the transfer of plots have also been changed in public interest. In addition to existing rules, transfer between direct blood siblings will no longer be subject to transfer fees.

With regard to water dues, the authority has announced a temporary 40 per cent reduction in water charges payable till the end of December. This amnesty can be availed in the month of January. The interest payable on this amount will be discounted at a rate of 30 per cent till the end of February.

The 40 per cent discount is also applicable to unauthorised connections with a view to regularising them. This amount will be increased to 50 per cent in case of connections to low-income group/economically weaker sections and to rural connections, along with applicable penalties for unauthorised connection.

Normal charges will apply once the respective deadlines end. Officials have also warned that those who have not cleared their dues may face disconnection from April onwards. Water revenue offices in sectors 5,37 and 39 can be contacted for details regarding the same.