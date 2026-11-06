Detailed project report submitted for Rs 84-cr flyover on Noida-Greater Noida E-way

The Noida Authority has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) of an upcoming flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway connecting Sectors 148 and 150 to Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, for scrutiny, an official said on Friday.
The flyover, approved earlier this year, is going to bring relief to 2-2.5 lakh office-goers and residents of Noida’s Sectors 150, 151, 152, 153, 148 and 149. “This will provide a direct and dedicated approach facility for people travelling between Delhi, Ghaziabad, other parts of Noida and Sector-150 or adjoining sectors of Noida,” a senior official said.
The officer said massive traffic jams during peak hours in the morning and evening at the Expressway since there is only a narrow underpass beneath it to cross over to the other side.
“The underpass also does not have dedicated cuts and commuters often have to travel around a kilometer back or forth… this flyover will facilitate direct commute,” the officer added.
The DPR proposes an arch-type bridge, setting the estimated cost of the project at Rs 84.16 crore, to be completed in around 18 months, the Noida Authority said.
“The proposed flyover will have a total length of 610 metres and will be 9.5-metre-wide. The main bridge, spanning across the Expressway, will be 65-metre-long, while the approaches and ramps will together extend over 545 metres,” another official added.
This project, which is expected to boost connectivity, comes ahead of the revival of stalled Sports City projects in Noida Sector 150 that include major residential projects and sports facilities and could potentially increase traffic congestion. The Noida authority in October informed the Supreme Court that it had approved a revised layout plan for Plot 2 in Sector 150, held by developer Lotus Greens, which has a land-use split of 70:30, meaning 70% of the allotted land was to be used for sports facilities, while the remaining could be used for residential and commercial establishments. The said sports facilities include a six-court tennis centre, a cricket academy, swimming pools and an indoor arena for seven sports.