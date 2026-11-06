Detailed project report submitted for Rs 84-cr flyover on Noida-Greater Noida E-way

The Noida Authority has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) of an upcoming flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway connecting Sectors 148 and 150 to Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, for scrutiny, an official said on Friday.

The flyover, approved earlier this year, is going to bring relief to 2-2.5 lakh office-goers and residents of Noida’s Sectors 150, 151, 152, 153, 148 and 149. “This will provide a direct and dedicated approach facility for people travelling between Delhi, Ghaziabad, other parts of Noida and Sector-150 or adjoining sectors of Noida,” a senior official said.

The officer said massive traffic jams during peak hours in the morning and evening at the Expressway since there is only a narrow underpass beneath it to cross over to the other side.