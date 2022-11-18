scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

After Greater Noida, now Noida Authority too slaps Rs 10k fine for dog bite

While the Noida Authority had originally stated that the penalty would be imposed from March 1, 2023, officials clarified that the fines for dog attacks are being immediately implemented.

In addition to the fine, the dog’s owner will also have to pay for the treatment of the child. (Express Photo/File)

A day after the Greater Noida Authority fined a dog owner Rs 10,000 after his Golden Retriever bit a schoolboy in a lift, the Noida Authority has imposed the same amount of fine against a dog owner in Noida’s Sector-47 after one of his dogs bit a seven-year-old girl who was walking with her grandmother.

Officials from the Greater Noida Authority had clarified that the policy of fining owners for such incidents involving their pets had been immediately implemented owing to the rising number of similar cases. While the Noida Authority had originally stated that the fines would be imposed from March 1, 2023, officials involved with the execution of the policy clarified that fines for attacks are being immediately implemented.

According to a complaint filed at the Sector-49 police station by the child’s father, “We were out on November 14… my child aged 7 years was going with her grandmother… the dog bit my daughter suddenly from behind. We took her to Kailash Hospital for treatment.”

A notice from the Noida Authority sent to the owner reads, “It is to be informed that 6 – 10 dogs are being reared by you in your plot. One of the said dogs attacked the daughter of (the complainant) … and she was bitten and injured.” In addition to the fine, the dog’s owner will also have to pay for the treatment of the child.

An FIR was registered at Sector-49 police station under IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal).

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 11:53:08 am
