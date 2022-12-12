Noida Authority updates dog policy, releases ‘dos and don’ts’

Taking into account suggestions by the public, NGOs, and RWAs, the Noida Authority has released an updated version of their dog policy, including responsibilities of various parties and fines that can be levied on violators. Further, it has barred RWAs or villages from issuing any rules apart from these.

A policy of sterilisation of stray dogs with certificates along with rabies vaccination will come into effect. The two agencies responsible for it will visit sectors and societies based on a fixed roster for sterilisation, and officials concerned will be informed to obtain a certificate. In villages, five prominent local residents will have to sign the certificates, with the relevant RWA or village maintaining records of rabies vaccination. Noida Authority officials noted that no payment would be done without presenting the verification certificate of the sterilisations. Sterilised dogs will have to be marked with a serial number tag.

A toll-free number will be issued to complain about aggressive dogs, which will be then shifted to a shelter home for sick and aggressive dogs, and released after a positive change in their behaviour. The Authority will set up the shelters in question, but further maintenance will have to be done by RWAs/villages.

Feeding zones will be set up with a board indicating that it will not be allowed in common areas or anyone’s house. The feeder or RWAs will arrange food and water. Dog feeder cards may also be issued.

The Authority has noted that cruel acts against street dogs are punishable by law and has stated that RWAs should make efforts to spread awareness on how to behave with dogs and on protective materials to be provided for the canines in winter. Families adopting ten or fewer strays from streets or animal shelters will be exempt from registration, and the first vaccination and sterilisation will be done for free.

Meanwhile, it will be mandatory for pets to be on a leash and forbidden to leave them alone outside the house. Action will be taken in case of pet abandonment or cruelty, and the death of dogs and cats must be updated on the Noida Authority pet registration app.

Inside lifts, movement is restricted to service lifts whenever possible in the wake of several incidents of dog bites.

What will attract fines:

Advertisement