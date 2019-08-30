Toggle Menu
Noida authority cuts water, sewer connection of GIP mall, others over outstanding dueshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/noida-authority-cuts-water-sewer-connection-of-gip-mall-others-over-non-payment-of-dues-5950501/

Noida authority cuts water, sewer connection of GIP mall, others over outstanding dues

Logix City Centre, which is located close to the Noida City Centre metro station, has defaulted payment of Rs 46 lakh.

water connection to GIP cut, water connection to logix mall cut, water connection to noida malls cut, noida news
GIP, one of the cities biggest shopping malls, has a pending water and sewer bill of Rs 14.35 crore. (Wikipedia)

The Noida authority on Thursday disconnected water and sewer connections to two malls – The Great India Place (GIP) in sector 38A and Logix City Centre Mall in Sector 32 – besides one hospital and six industrial units over non-payment of dues, ANI reported.

GIP, one of the cities biggest shopping malls, has a pending water and sewer bill of Rs 14.35 crore. On the other hand, Logix City Centre, which is located close to the Noida City Centre metro station, has defaulted payment of Rs 46 lakh.

NMC Hospital in Sector 30 owes water and sewer dues of Rs 46 lakh. The other six industrial units facing action have dues in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 21 lakh.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android