Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Noida Authority cracks down on riverbed construction, demolishes farmhouses and buildings worth Rs 40 crore

Approximately 120 Noida Authority personnel were deployed for the operation, along with nine bulldozers and dumping vehicles.

Approximately 120 Noida Authority personnel were deployed for the operation, along with nine bulldozers and dumping vehicles. (Representative/File)

The Noida Authority has cracked down on constructions in areas notified as the Yamuna’s riverbed in a demolition drive Wednesday. Similar demolitions of constructions on riverbeds and floodplains were carried out in June as well.

The drive began at 9 am in the vicinity of the Kondli Bangar village in Noida’s Sector 151. Noida Authority officials said the demolition took place across an area of 1,20,000 square feet of the riverbed, with the value of the encroached land estimated to be Rs 40 crore. According to a statement, a joint team of Work Circle 10, the land department and the irrigation department carried out the demolition of about 30 farmhouses and other buildings.

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said, “The public should not get involved with the land mafia who are in the business of unauthorised and illegal farmhouses in the riverbeds and notified areas of Noida. Any construction here is completely prohibited.”

Officials also said that action against “land mafia and criminal elements” would not only be carried out by the police and that the authority would take action against those involved in unauthorised construction, and said that demolition of riverbed construction would continue.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 11:19:34 am
