scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Noida Authority CEO inspects developmental, sanitation projects

Ritu Maheshwari visited a public toilet at MP-2 Road, Nithari village, which was installed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis and imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on the contractor after it was found dirty.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
Updated: July 26, 2022 11:02:02 am
noida news, noida ceo, delhi ncr newsThe department of horticulture was instructed to ensure that areas with overgrown grass are mowed from time to time and that they are kept free of horticulture waste, it said.

Noida Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari inspected various developmental and sanitation projects and gave instructions for their speedy completion Monday, according to a press release.

The CEO inspected areas around Sectors 5, 9, 31, 72, 74, 75, 76, 77, 92, 93-B, 168, 80, 81, Phase 2, Hosiery Complex in Haraula village, as well as villages such as Nithari, Morna, Parthala Khanjarpur, Nangli Bazidpur, it said.

Maheshwari visited a public toilet at MP-2 Road, Nithari village, which was installed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis and imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on the contractor after it was found dirty, the release said. The service road in the village was found lined with garbage piles and building material and the CEO not only instructed the clean up of the road within three days but also asked the senior manager, work circle-6, to ensure that the Nithari road stays clean, it added. A penalty of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on the sanitation contractor Chennai MSW responsible for the upkeep of this area, said the release.

The CEO continued her inspection in Sector 92-93, where ready-mix concrete (RMC) building material was found near the bridge above the irrigation canal and gave instructions to remove the same, it said. While inspecting the underpasses in Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the CEO gave instructions for the completion of the Kondli underpass by July 31, it added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

According to the authority, the CEO further ordered to cover all open drains in the district, women vendors be facilitated with pink vending zones, overgrown grass and weed be mowed in Sector-43 and in front of SEZ Dadri Phase-2, and to ensure that all underpasses in Noida do not get waterlogged during the rains.

More from Delhi

The department of horticulture was instructed to ensure that areas with overgrown grass are mowed from time to time and that they are kept free of horticulture waste, it said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
'We had all odds against us... were not prepared': Major Sharma
Kargil Vijay Diwas

'We had all odds against us... were not prepared': Major Sharma

Premium
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
Compare and contrast

How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces
Pune Inc

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: tips for identifying snatchers
From Delhi Police chief

Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: tips for identifying snatchers

Premium
How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

Anand Krishnan writes: It's time to treat Covid as a regular disease
Opinion

Anand Krishnan writes: It's time to treat Covid as a regular disease

Premium
National Award for sync sound to a dubbed film confounds makers
68th National Awards

National Award for sync sound to a dubbed film confounds makers

This Chennai man has been collecting rare photographs for decades
Know Your City

This Chennai man has been collecting rare photographs for decades

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement