Noida Authority CEO inspects developmental, sanitation projects

Noida Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari inspected various developmental and sanitation projects and gave instructions for their speedy completion Monday, according to a press release.

The CEO inspected areas around Sectors 5, 9, 31, 72, 74, 75, 76, 77, 92, 93-B, 168, 80, 81, Phase 2, Hosiery Complex in Haraula village, as well as villages such as Nithari, Morna, Parthala Khanjarpur, Nangli Bazidpur, it said.

Maheshwari visited a public toilet at MP-2 Road, Nithari village, which was installed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis and imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on the contractor after it was found dirty, the release said. The service road in the village was found lined with garbage piles and building material and the CEO not only instructed the clean up of the road within three days but also asked the senior manager, work circle-6, to ensure that the Nithari road stays clean, it added. A penalty of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on the sanitation contractor Chennai MSW responsible for the upkeep of this area, said the release.

The CEO continued her inspection in Sector 92-93, where ready-mix concrete (RMC) building material was found near the bridge above the irrigation canal and gave instructions to remove the same, it said. While inspecting the underpasses in Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the CEO gave instructions for the completion of the Kondli underpass by July 31, it added.

According to the authority, the CEO further ordered to cover all open drains in the district, women vendors be facilitated with pink vending zones, overgrown grass and weed be mowed in Sector-43 and in front of SEZ Dadri Phase-2, and to ensure that all underpasses in Noida do not get waterlogged during the rains.

The department of horticulture was instructed to ensure that areas with overgrown grass are mowed from time to time and that they are kept free of horticulture waste, it said.