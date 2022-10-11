Noida Authority CEO urges daily monitoring, timely disposal of online applications

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Monday examined processes related to online applications and gave instructions for daily monitoring and timely disposal of such applications, especially those received from the Nivesh Mitra ‘ease of doing business’ portal.

She also noted that all applications related to asset services ought only to be received online in the interest of transparency, warning that personnel accepting offline applications would be held liable and action could be taken against them.

Maheshwari also objected to the fact that online services had not resulted in a drop in the number of applicants visiting the Authority premises. She directed special officers and assistant general managers to personally deal with issues raised by visitors.

Maheshwari also pointed out that excessive objections were being raised on applications in the employment and institutional accounts departments and warned officials against the same.

The Noida Authority also noted that in September, plot allocation invitations had been published for 79 industrial, 241 residential, 55 commercial, and four group housing plots. As sufficient applications had not been received on the final date, September 30, the date was extended till October 10. With 56 residential, 54 commercial, 2 group housing and 20 industrial plots remaining, the date has been further extended to October 18, officials said.