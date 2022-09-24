Noida Authority calls for proper authorisation of vendors

The Noida Authority in a review meeting attended by senior personnel Friday laid firm emphasis on proper authorisation for vendors, infrastructure and development of new sectors.

“In view of the increasing number of illegal vendors in Noida, all work circles were asked to remove the encroachments of illegal vendors and establish vendors by coordinating with concerned Resident Welfare Associations,” said Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

The administration and work circles were during the review meeting asked to coordinate and provide certification of the same by September 30 along with instructions for action against concerned personnel if illegal vendors encroached in any area.

The senior managers and their subordinates were also instructed to monitor the quality and safety of their projects with site inspections along with examination of existing infrastructure and conducting repairs wherever required.

The CEO also said that the infrastructure of several schools would be upgraded, while surveying work has already been done at schools.

She set a target of 100 government schools in Noida, with 50 schools being developed to a model school standard by March 2023 and the rest by December that year.

The work related to electricity and sewer connections has also been set a completion date of December 31 for the residential plots in Sector 151.

Advertisement

The various departments in the new Sectors 162 and 164 were also instructed to coordinate and complete formalities such as tenders by January next year.