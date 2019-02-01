Noida SHO, journalists arrests: Previous cases not part of enquiry

A day after the Sector 20 Station House Officer and three journalists were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe from a man accused of running a fake call centre, Noida Police said they are concentrating on the particular FIR concerning the bribery allegation.

Previous cases of alleged fake call centres filed in Sector 20 police station are not part of this enquiry, police claimed.

On Wednesday, Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna had said cases whose investigation was being looked into by the SHO will be handled by a different team.

“A few cases, which involved busting of fake call centres, will also come under the same ambit. We are investigating if a similar nexus was at play in previous cases as well,” he had said.

Circle Officer (City 2nd) Rajeev Kumar Singh has been made in-charge of the investigation in the case against Inspector Manoj Pant and the three journalists, Sushil Pandit, Udit Goyal and Raman Thakur.

“Police will be recording statements of the accused in the coming days. We are also gathering evidence… All recoveries pertaining to the case were made during ‘Operation Trap’.

It is a matter of investigation if other places need to be searched as well. Once the process of analysing the evidence is complete, we will submit it in court,” said Singh.