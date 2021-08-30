Noida: Aqua Line’s ‘fast trains’ to halt at more stations from Tuesday

Noida Metro’s fast train will stop at more stations, as demand rises, said NMRC officials.

A review meeting on the non-stoppage stations of fast trains was held to decide on including more stations. Fast trains function during peak hours between Noida Sector 51 and Depot in Greater Noida and do not halt at all ten stations.

As per officials, the train will stop at Sector 50, Sector 101, Sector 83 and Sector 143 stations from Tuesday onwards. It will continue to skip the rest of the five stations- Sector 145, Sector 146, Sector 147 and Sector 148, officials said.

A passenger can board the fast train every 10 minutes on weekday rush hour between 6 am to 10 pm. A regular train will arrive every 15 minutes during non-rush hours during weekends. On weekends, both fast and regular trains will be available every 15 minutes.

The fast trains had been introduced by NMRC to skip stations that had recorded low footfall. The trains have also reduced travel time between two ends of the line by 9 minutes.