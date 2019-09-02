Noida: Akhlaq lynching accused, wanted in several robbery cases, arrested

One of the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq was arrested by Noida Police after an encounter on Sunday night. Hariom, out on bail in the Akhlaq case, was wanted in several cases of robbery in Ghaziabad.

“The accused was part of the conspiracy in the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, which took place four years ago in Bisada, Dadri. He was out on bail. While in jail, he was able to build a gang that would execute robberies. We intercepted his movement last night and he was arrested after exchange of fire,” said Rakesh Bhadauria, SHO Jarcha.

According to the police, Hariom planned and carried out several robberies in Masuri area of Ghaziabad and was wanted in four such cases. Officers said during night patrolling in Jarcha, he was stopped by the police, but he opened fire. The police too fired in retaliation, and he received a bullet wound on the leg.

A countrymade pistol was recovered from his possession. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and another FIR under the Arms Act have been registered against Hariom in the Jarcha police station.