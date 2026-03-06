Noida Airport gets security clearance, inches closer to starting ops

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Jewar received security approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), bringing the project closer to the start of commercial services, officials said on Thursday.
Chief Executive Officer of NIAL (Noida International Airport Limited) Rakesh Singh said, “Noida International Airport gets its security vetting approval.”
According to officials, the approval granted on Thursday will cover key safety preparedness documents, including contingency protocols for security threats, emergency procedures for aircraft seizure situations, and the overall safety blueprint governing operations at the facility.
“With this review completed, the national aviation regulator is expected to conduct a concluding on-site assessment before issuing the aerodrome permit,” officials said.
“The DGCA will soon conduct the last stage of inspection and issue the aerodrome licence, considering that the concessionaire meets all specific conditions. We will begin both the cargo and domestic passenger flights at the same time soon,” an official added.
On February 24, Noida International Airport officials had announced the selection of Mann Fleet Partners Limited as mobility services partner. “This is to ensure seamless and comprehensive ground transportation solutions for passengers,” officials had said.
The Airport, once operational, will connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. “This world-class airport combines Swiss efficiency and
Indian hospitality to offer rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to its passengers,” officials said.
Earlier, during his visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the airport will be inaugurated in March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Commissioned in 2021 to lighten the existing passenger load on Delhi’s IGI Airport, which handled nearly 8 crore fliers in 2024, Jewar airport is expected to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually in the first phase. Officials said its passenger capacity in phases two and three is expected to rise to 3 crore and 5 crore, respectively.
For now, under the Rs 6,500-crore phase one of the airport operations, Jewar will have one runway and one terminal, though officials said there are plans for six runways and four terminals in all.
