Noida Airport gets security clearance, inches closer to starting ops

The Airport, once operational, will connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. (Source: niairport.in)

The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Jewar received security approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), bringing the project closer to the start of commercial services, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer of NIAL (Noida International Airport Limited) Rakesh Singh said, “Noida International Airport gets its security vetting approval.”

According to officials, the approval granted on Thursday will cover key safety preparedness documents, including contingency protocols for security threats, emergency procedures for aircraft seizure situations, and the overall safety blueprint governing operations at the facility.

“With this review completed, the national aviation regulator is expected to conduct a concluding on-site assessment before issuing the aerodrome permit,” officials said.