Noida: After SHO arrest, Noida Police forms economic offences wing

Noida police has formed an Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to look into cases involving fraudulent money transactions. The decision comes in the wake of a police officer and three journalists being arrested for alleged corruption and bribery.

“The wing has been formed to investigate economic offences in greater detail. Officers who will be part of the special wing have also been shortlisted. The wing will look into all technical aspects of the investigation pending in such a case. Strict action will be taken those who are found guilty,” said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (Gautam Budh Nagar).

On January 31, station house officer of Sector 20 police station and three journalists were caught, allegedly accepting a Rs 8 lakh bribe in lieu of removing the name of a person accused in a fake call centre racket from the FIR.

Senior officials, including SP City (rural) Vineet Jaiswal and Circle Officers, will be part of the EOW wing.

The wing will examine complaints related to land mafias, gangsters and other criminals, action on whom comes under the National Security Act.

The wing will also ensure transparency and faster action in such economic offences.

Noida Police has also formed two special teams to look into cases of murder, robbery, chain snatching and other criminal activities.